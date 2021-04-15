Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 10,306 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 158,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,822,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock valued at $92,738,570. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

