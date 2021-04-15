Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Gap Up to $12.15

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $12.67. Neoleukin Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 1,065 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $521.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $261,354 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

