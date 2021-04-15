Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Down 80.4% in March

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS MCVEF remained flat at $$15.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94. Medicover AB has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Separately, Danske downgraded Medicover AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, and Hungary. The company operates in two divisions, Diagnostic Services and Healthcare Services. Its diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

