Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Down 77.8% in March

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,532. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

