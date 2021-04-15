Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Up 6.2%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.86. 1,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,525,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TUYA. Bank of America began coverage on Tuya in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

