Cypress Capital Group Acquires 10,380 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,506. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $57.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.