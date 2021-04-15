Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,172. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $411.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.
Hooker Furniture Company Profile
Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
