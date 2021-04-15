Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,172. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $411.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

