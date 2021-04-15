Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 50,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,480. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PENN. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In other news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,093,371 shares of company stock worth $383,945,497 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

