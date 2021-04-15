Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Target posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Target stock opened at $205.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $1,582,173. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

