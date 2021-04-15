Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 449 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $43.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

