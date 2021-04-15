Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $82.09. 7,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,884. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $84.05. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

