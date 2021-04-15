Ethereum Meta (ETHM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,135.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $369,015.41 and approximately $2,135.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00068639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00019500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.24 or 0.00742214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00089924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.63 or 0.06069360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033307 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

