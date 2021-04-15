28,575 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $61.64. 27,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,953. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.