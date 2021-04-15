Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $778,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $113.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,640. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09.

