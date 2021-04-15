Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 173 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $3,457,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 537.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after buying an additional 161,881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $680,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.56. 73,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,799,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,682.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $4,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,763,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,724 shares of company stock worth $56,932,428 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.