Parkside Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 967.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 915.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

XOP traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $78.57. 247,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $92.24.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

