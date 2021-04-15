Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

