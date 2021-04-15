Arepacoin (AREPA) Hits Market Cap of $167,125.95

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $167,125.95 and $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,154,808 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AREPAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.