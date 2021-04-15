Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,410. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,284,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.