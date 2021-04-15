Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,410. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,284,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
