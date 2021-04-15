Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $262,643.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00271434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.47 or 0.00750532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,763.49 or 0.99913809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00022981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.71 or 0.00863949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

