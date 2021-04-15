Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $785,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 698,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,504,069.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,097 shares of company stock worth $4,189,826 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 428,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period.

TRHC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. 8,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

