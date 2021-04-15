Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tao Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,322,000 after buying an additional 318,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $741.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.76 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $711.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,470.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,289,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

