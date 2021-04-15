iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $43,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.48. 35,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,114. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $269.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

