Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 1.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,445,000 after purchasing an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,502. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

