Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,165 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Generac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $327.78. 3,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

