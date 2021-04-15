Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,262,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after buying an additional 406,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,414,000 after buying an additional 495,766 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,932,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 928,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,930,000 after buying an additional 81,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after buying an additional 53,214 shares during the period.

SPIP traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

