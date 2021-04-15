Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novavax by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.02.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,932. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

