Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

