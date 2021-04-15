Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.