Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 2.3% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,393,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

