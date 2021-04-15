HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HDELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.76. 51,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,218. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

