Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 247.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyundai Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HYMTF stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $49.35. 8,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,154. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30.

Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

