Short Interest in Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Increases By 261.3%

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 261.3% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CCTL stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 142,203,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,105,594. Coin Citadel has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.
Coin Citadel Company Profile
Further Reading: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Coin Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Citadel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.