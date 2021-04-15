Short Interest in Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Increases By 261.3%

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 261.3% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CCTL stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 142,203,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,105,594. Coin Citadel has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

Coin Citadel Company Profile

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014.

