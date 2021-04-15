STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STERIS witnessed solid revenue growth across all three of its reporting segments in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Contributions from the Key Surgical buyout, elevated consumer demand and rebound in procedure volumes, along with strength in segments catering to COVID-19-related products and services, are encouraging. An increase in free cash flow despite increased capital spending instills optimism. An overall strong solvency position is also encouraging. STERIS’ third-quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, STERIS has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, STERIS’ decision to not provide any financial guidance for fiscal 2021 on pandemic-led uncertainties is worrying. Stiff competition, unstable global macroeconomy and customer consolidation are other headwinds.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.06. 8,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 1 year low of $138.66 and a 1 year high of $205.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.63.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in STERIS by 24.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 688,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,383,000 after purchasing an additional 134,862 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $1,776,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

