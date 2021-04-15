AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $40.53 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $40,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,089. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $82.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95.

