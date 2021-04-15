Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $9.55 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $367,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 728.2% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 162,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.36. 9,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

