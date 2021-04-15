Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.58. 28,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,824. The stock has a market cap of $168.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $59.09 and a 1 year high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

