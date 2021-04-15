iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,934. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $260.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.07 and its 200-day moving average is $236.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

