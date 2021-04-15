Uptrennd 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,969.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $67,969.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00131407 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 415,001,877 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

