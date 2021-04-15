AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $38.98. 11,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

