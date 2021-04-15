MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Tops $0.0082

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. MotaCoin has a market cap of $268,195.92 and approximately $532.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.