THEKEY (TKY) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $18.93 million and $903,191.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009459 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000727 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

