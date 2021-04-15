Sparkle Loyalty Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,709.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $146,875.50 and approximately $1,709.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00068994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00019528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.31 or 0.00746254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00089747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.02 or 0.05981993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033303 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

