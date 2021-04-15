First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) versus NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Head to Head Contrast

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NI and First Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $270.78 million 1.52 $26.40 million N/A N/A First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.21 $15.36 million N/A N/A

NI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Acceptance.

Volatility & Risk

NI has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NI and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 12.22% 11.39% 6.25% First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NI and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NI beats First Acceptance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

