eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. eGain reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGAN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

eGain stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 2,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,472. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $306.82 million, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.