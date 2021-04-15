$1.49 EPS Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to announce earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Centene posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.09. 42,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,512. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

