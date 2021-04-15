Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

In related news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,526 shares of company stock valued at $106,499,213. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Workday by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.41. 47,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

