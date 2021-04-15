Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €115.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.54 ($127.69).

EPA:AIR traded up €1.82 ($2.14) on Thursday, hitting €100.22 ($117.91). The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.02. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

