Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $621.93 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,643 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 6.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.18% of Mastercard worth $621,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $383.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

