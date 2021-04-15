First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,455 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.