First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 651 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.96.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,488. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $165.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.56. The company has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

